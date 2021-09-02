Solar carports to be built at leisure centres

Published: 9:06 AM September 2, 2021

Solar carports are due to be built at two Suffolk leisure centres - to help power the sites with green energy.

The £1.4million project at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, in Sudbury, and Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket will also see a number of electric vehicle charging points installed.

Councillor Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said it was a "great step forward in reducing the carbon footprint at our leisure centres".

Councillor Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said it "clearly demonstrates our forward-looking approach for our towns".

The building work is set to start this autumn and is expected to finish by spring 2022.

The new initiative, which benefits from £800,000 of government funding, comes after Babergh District Council has approved the controversial plans to start charging people for parking in its car parks from next year.







