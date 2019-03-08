'Little nappy incident' closes swimming pool

There has been an 'accident' at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury - and as a result the pool has been closed this evening.

Staff at the leisure centre posted on Facebook to say: "Unfortunately, one of our littlest customers had a little nappy incident" before adding a poo emoji.

The pool will remain closed for the rest of the day while the staff follow the PWTAG (pool water treatment advisory group) guidance for cleaning up after accidents of this nature.

Swimmers are also reminded that the pool will be closed over the weekend but for another reason - it is hosting swimming galas.

However, swimmers will be able to dive back in on Monday morning when normal opening hours resume.

The gym and Little Kingfishers Soft Play Centre will be open as normal over the weekend, staff say.