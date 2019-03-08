E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Little nappy incident' closes swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 19:05 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 20 September 2019

Oops! Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury closed after 'nappy accident' this afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

Oops! Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury closed after 'nappy accident' this afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There has been an 'accident' at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury - and as a result the pool has been closed this evening.

Staff at the leisure centre posted on Facebook to say: "Unfortunately, one of our littlest customers had a little nappy incident" before adding a poo emoji.

The pool was closed for a similar reason last summer - see here

You may also want to watch:

The pool will remain closed for the rest of the day while the staff follow the PWTAG (pool water treatment advisory group) guidance for cleaning up after accidents of this nature.

Swimmers are also reminded that the pool will be closed over the weekend but for another reason - it is hosting swimming galas.

However, swimmers will be able to dive back in on Monday morning when normal opening hours resume.

The gym and Little Kingfishers Soft Play Centre will be open as normal over the weekend, staff say.

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 stretch closed following serious crash

A stretch of the A12 has been closed at Witham as Essex Police deal with the scene of a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Swim school fined after girl, 3, suffers chemical burns

Chelmsford Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Plans to transform cafe and cake shop into ‘food hub’ set for go-ahead

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has a strong fanbase with many loyal customers Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd

‘Little nappy incident’ closes swimming pool

Oops! Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury closed after 'nappy accident' this afternoon Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists