Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'

Published: 1:32 PM May 28, 2021

Kings Farm Kennels in Eye have partnered with The Biggies' League to help rehome the Romanian dogs - Credit: Kings Farm Kennels

A Suffolk kennels owner is calling on people to adopt or rescue dogs as he continues to save pooches from so-called "kill shelters" in eastern Europe.

Jamie Hadingham, owner of Kings Farm Kennels in Eye, currently has 50 rescue dogs from Romania in his care looking for a new forever home.

The centre has rescue dogs of all sizes and ages up for adoption - Credit: Kings Farm Kennels

The dogs were rescued from so-called "kill shelters" in the country, where they are put down if they are not collected or rehomed within 28 days.

They have partnered with not-for-profit company The Biggies' League to help ensure the dogs find a new home in the UK.

Mr Hadingham said his kennels are taking in a van load of dogs from Romania every week in a bid to stop them being put down.

"We have dogs as young as around 15 weeks all the way up to five years old," he said.

"We have dogs who are fear aggressive or who have never really had contact with humans – we do all we can to help rehabilitate them and help them find a forever home.

"We've rehomed around 30 dogs in the last three weeks, but at the minute we have around 90 dogs altogether looking for a new home."

Mr Hadingham said he wants more people to learn the benefits of adopting a dog - Credit: Kings Farm Kennels

The kennels are hosting open days this Sunday and coming Monday to offer people a chance to meet the dogs, with Mr Hadingham hoping more people will adopt them.

He said: "What we really want to teach people is the benefits of adopting or fostering a dog.

"The cost of puppies is ridiculous at the minute, and so long as people are going to pay for them the prices will go up.

"We've had dogs come here who are terrified when they arrive, but within seven days are eating putty out of our hands. Things have been going really well.

"Us and The Biggies' League continue to offer support after a dog is adopted, and in the worst case scenario we will always take a dog back if things don't work out."

The centre has rehomed 30 dogs from Romania in the last three weeks - Credit: Kings Farm Kennels

The centre is running the open days from 10am to 4pm and can be contacted on 01379 678883.