News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:27 AM April 25, 2021   
Kings Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk

The Kings Head in Great Cornard - Credit: Google Maps

Three people were taken to hospital after being hurt in what is believed to have been an "explosion" at a pub.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at he Kings Head, in Bures Road, Great Cornard, at 9.58pm on Saturday, April 24.

A statement from Suffolk police released afterwards said: "It is believed the fire was the result of an explosion involving a small camping stove."

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and police were still on the scene in the early hours of the morning

Anyone with any information relating to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 398 of April 24.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

crushed lorry at port of felixstowe

Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

A12 closed following serious collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside in Woodbridge is facing an uncertain future Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus

Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus