Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Published: 6:27 AM April 25, 2021

Three people were taken to hospital after being hurt in what is believed to have been an "explosion" at a pub.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at he Kings Head, in Bures Road, Great Cornard, at 9.58pm on Saturday, April 24.

A statement from Suffolk police released afterwards said: "It is believed the fire was the result of an explosion involving a small camping stove."

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and police were still on the scene in the early hours of the morning

Anyone with any information relating to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 398 of April 24.