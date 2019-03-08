'Vibrant' Felixstowe primary school receives good Ofsted rating

Pupils at Kingsfleet Primary School were delighted with the Ofsted result Picture: REBECCA MCCARTHY Archant

A Felixstowe primary school has been praised for its vibrant school community and behaviour of pupils in its latest Ofsted visit.

Inspectors visited Kingsfleet Primary School, attended by 198 students, in March and rated it as 'good' in all areas.

Overall, the report described teaching at the school as effective, particularly when it came to English and mathematics.

Assessors described Kingsfleet as having a “supportive, vibrant and purposeful school community”.

“Staff and pupils show an evident enjoyment in working and learning together,” they said.

“From an early age, pupils are encouraged to work hard and aim high. They rise to the challenge.”

Pupils at the school were described as “being well prepared for life in modern Britain”.

The report also praised the promotion of students' personal development and welfare, and highlighted that pupils “show respect for others and demonstrate maturity and self-confidence”.

Inspectors also praised the behaviour of Kingsfleet pupils, and added: “They support each other in their learning and are keen to find out new things and share ideas.

“They work hard and keep trying if they find something difficult.”

Work to boost prospects for disadvantaged pupils was picked up by inspectors, who remarked that improvements in their provision had been made since the previous inspection.

“Leaders have used research evidence to find the best means to remove any barriers to individuals' learning,” they added.

The report did highlight a number of areas in which the school could look to improve, including the effectiveness of managers and leaders.

Inspectors also suggested ways in which achievement could be raised throughout the school – including through the development of subject-specific skills in a range of areas.

Headteacher Kyrsty Beattie said she had been pleased with the school's latest report.

Mrs Beattie said: “Team Kingsfleet are delighted that the recent Ofsted report accurately reflects the ethos and values of our school.

“We are proud of the commitment of the staff, pupils, governors and parents who continue to make Kingsfleet good.”