Emotional reunion for families as care homes reopen to visitors after three months

Victoria and Ron Plomped-Philips with Patty Philips Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE Archant

Families in Campsea Ashe have had an emotional reunion with their loved ones this week as a care home allowed visits for the first time in three months.

Katie and Susan Abbot with Peggy Eade Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE Katie and Susan Abbot with Peggy Eade Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Residents at Allonsfield House care home, in Campsea Ashe, have been able to see family members for the first after care home operator Kingsley Healthcare relaxed visiting restrictions.

Visits to care homes were stopped earlier this year, in order to try and protect care home residents from the effects of the coronavirus.

The reunions have to be booked in advance and have been taking place in the garden at the home.

All the visits involve careful social distancing and thorough cleaning between visits to protect the residents from the virus, meaning that families have not been able to hug relatives.

Lindzy Hughes with Jackie Stanners Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE Lindzy Hughes with Jackie Stanners Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Despite this, there have been emotional reunions between residents and family at the home.

Lindzy Hughes, daughter of resident Jackie Stanners, 85, said: “The visit went really well, it was very emotional after three months.

“I still miss not being able to give my mum a hug and can’t wait for the time when that contact is possible again.”

Peggy Eade, 92, was visited by her niece Susan Abbot and great-niece Katie Abbot.

Susan Abbot said: “Peggy looked well and was so nicely turned out.

“We were very, very impressed with the visit and can’t thank staff enough.”

Patty Philips, 77, was visited by daughter Victoria Plomped-Philips and son in law Ron.

Mrs Plomped-Philips described the visit as “lovely and positive”.

“It gives me very great comfort and reassurance that mum is so well looked after,” said Mrs Plomped-Philips.

Kingsley Healthcare activities coordinator Lena Hoggarth said: “The families were delighted with the way the visits were organised and so full of praise for staff for keeping their relatives safe.

“But that’s our job, that’s what we do. We love to care for their relatives.”

Home manager Sam Towse said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome our families back to the home.

“I must pay tribute to everyone’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.

“We are also pleased that we can now start admitting new residents again in accordance with our SafeStay plans.”