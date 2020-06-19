E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Emotional reunion for families as care homes reopen to visitors after three months

PUBLISHED: 14:25 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 19 June 2020

Victoria and Ron Plomped-Philips with Patty Philips Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE

Victoria and Ron Plomped-Philips with Patty Philips Picture: KINGLSEY HEALTHCARE

Archant

Families in Campsea Ashe have had an emotional reunion with their loved ones this week as a care home allowed visits for the first time in three months.

Katie and Susan Abbot with Peggy Eade Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREKatie and Susan Abbot with Peggy Eade Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Residents at Allonsfield House care home, in Campsea Ashe, have been able to see family members for the first after care home operator Kingsley Healthcare relaxed visiting restrictions.

Visits to care homes were stopped earlier this year, in order to try and protect care home residents from the effects of the coronavirus.

The reunions have to be booked in advance and have been taking place in the garden at the home.

All the visits involve careful social distancing and thorough cleaning between visits to protect the residents from the virus, meaning that families have not been able to hug relatives.

Lindzy Hughes with Jackie Stanners Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARELindzy Hughes with Jackie Stanners Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Despite this, there have been emotional reunions between residents and family at the home.

Lindzy Hughes, daughter of resident Jackie Stanners, 85, said: “The visit went really well, it was very emotional after three months.

“I still miss not being able to give my mum a hug and can’t wait for the time when that contact is possible again.”

Peggy Eade, 92, was visited by her niece Susan Abbot and great-niece Katie Abbot.

Susan Abbot said: “Peggy looked well and was so nicely turned out.

“We were very, very impressed with the visit and can’t thank staff enough.”

Patty Philips, 77, was visited by daughter Victoria Plomped-Philips and son in law Ron.

Mrs Plomped-Philips described the visit as “lovely and positive”.

“It gives me very great comfort and reassurance that mum is so well looked after,” said Mrs Plomped-Philips.

Kingsley Healthcare activities coordinator Lena Hoggarth said: “The families were delighted with the way the visits were organised and so full of praise for staff for keeping their relatives safe.

“But that’s our job, that’s what we do. We love to care for their relatives.”

Home manager Sam Towse said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome our families back to the home.

“I must pay tribute to everyone’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.

“We are also pleased that we can now start admitting new residents again in accordance with our SafeStay plans.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£272m A12 funding scrapped after garden communities rejected

The A12 was due to be moved to make room for the West Tey garden community near the A120 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will lockdown restrictions be further relaxed as virus alert level reduced to 3?

The UK government has dropped the alert level for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Allen Picture: MASTER SGT MATTHEW PLEW/USAF

Ed Sheeran makes significant donation to Suffolk coronavirus appeal

Ed Sheeran has backed a new Suffolk appeal helping local charities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Port reaches cargo milestone for goods received during lockdown

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16, 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP
Drive 24