E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Children try out play area after £94,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 11:54 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 20 September 2020

Michael Talbot officially reopens the playground Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Michael Talbot officially reopens the playground Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Youngsters have been trying out a playground in Kirby Cross that has been reopened following a £94,000 refurbishment.

Kirby Cross youngsters try out the revamped play area in Halstead Road Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCILKirby Cross youngsters try out the revamped play area in Halstead Road Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The play area in Halstead Road has seen a large fort structure with three slides installed, along with a rope bridge, climbing wall, a big rope swing and slide and climbing frame.

Six new pieces of equipment have been installed to make the playground more accessible.

You may also want to watch:

The cash for the revamp came from section 106 funding, which is paid by housing developers to support community projects near their properties.

Students from the nearby Kirby Primary Academy were invited to be the first to try out the new equipment on Friday.

Michael Talbot, Tendring District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Having safe and fun play areas for children in our district to use is important for their health and wellbeing, so being able to refurbish and upgrade them periodically is a good thing to do.”

MORE: Go-ahead given for 300 new homes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Sunday Snap: Town’s shower scene, Evans’ celebrations, a fashion show and Rovers’ funny appointment

Lee O'Neill Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans watch the warm up before the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do we tackle the rising rates of coronavirus nationally?

Felixstowe shoppers wear masks while in the town centre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND