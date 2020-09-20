Children try out play area after £94,000 revamp

Michael Talbot officially reopens the playground Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Youngsters have been trying out a playground in Kirby Cross that has been reopened following a £94,000 refurbishment.

Kirby Cross youngsters try out the revamped play area in Halstead Road Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL Kirby Cross youngsters try out the revamped play area in Halstead Road Picture: MATT CATTERMOLE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The play area in Halstead Road has seen a large fort structure with three slides installed, along with a rope bridge, climbing wall, a big rope swing and slide and climbing frame.

Six new pieces of equipment have been installed to make the playground more accessible.

The cash for the revamp came from section 106 funding, which is paid by housing developers to support community projects near their properties.

Students from the nearby Kirby Primary Academy were invited to be the first to try out the new equipment on Friday.

Michael Talbot, Tendring District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Having safe and fun play areas for children in our district to use is important for their health and wellbeing, so being able to refurbish and upgrade them periodically is a good thing to do.”

