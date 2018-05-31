Fire crews save bungalow and sub-station from flames

The fire broke out in Kirby Cross, Essex Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2017

A bungalow and electricity sub-station were narrowly saved from a fire in Kirby Cross, Essex, this morning.

Fire crews from Frinton and Clacton were called to Sycamore Way today at 6.47am.

They found two sheds completely alight and the fire spreading towards the sub-station and bungalow.

Watch manager Ian Street said: “Frinton’s crew was first on the scene and did a really good job of extinguishing the fire and stopping it spreading.

“As a result, there was only cosmetic damage to the sub-station and home.”

The fire was extinguished by 7.35am but the two sheds were destroyed.

An investigation will be carried out to work out the cause.