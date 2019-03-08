Paedophile who kept diary of his victims jailed for 21 years

Paedophile Kevin Saitta, 54 of Laburnum Crescent in Kirby Cross kept a diary of his victims Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A paedophile who committed hundreds of child sexual offences and kept a diary of his abuse has been jailed for 21 years.

Kevin Saitta, 54, was arrested at his home address in Kirby Cross, Essex, on March 11 after police received information about his abuse.

Searching his home in Laburnum Crescent, officers discovered more than 2,000 indecent images and more than 300 videos alongside a diary documenting some of the abuse.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court after initially denying his offences, Saitta admitted to 19 counts of child sex offences dating back to 2009. The offences included sexual assault and oral rape.

At the same court on Thursday, September 5, he was jailed for 21 years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Aitta will also spend a further eight years on licence following his release and will not be eligible for parole for 14 years - which will only granted on the condition he is not considered a danger.

Investigating officer DC Andrew Humphreys said: "I want to praise the courage of the people affected by Kevin Saitta's offending. It took exceptional bravery for this abuse to be reported and I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice.

"Saitta is a dangerous paedophile who carried out years of abuse.

"This sentence sends a message about the seriousness of these offences. I hope it provides some solace and help those affected to move forward.

"I want people who have been abused to know they will be supported by specially trained officers and staff and can be confident their cases will be investigated by dedicated detectives.

"It doesn't matter when an offence takes place, everyone deserves justice and we will do all we can to secure that for them."

DC Humphreys added the possibility remains there may be more victims of Saitta's crimes, urging anyone who has been affected or has information to come forward.

Those who have any information that could aid Essex Police should call them on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Support for victims of sexual abuse can find support through the Synergy Essex First Responders programme.