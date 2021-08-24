Reckless rail trespassers 'oblivious' to 25,000-volt wires

Published: 4:26 PM August 24, 2021

Youths have been spotted climbing on equipment at an Essex train station - Credit: Network Rail

Reckless youths who trespassed near 25,000-volt overhead railway wires were "oblivious" to the perilous danger they were putting themselves in.

That is the warning from Network Rail, which released photos of the trespassers in a bid to deter others from doing the same - and putting their lives in danger.

The group was spotted climbing the gantry at Kirby Cross railway station, in Essex.

Richard Tew, Network Rail’s head of safety for Anglia, said: “These youths were completely oblivious to the nearby overhead wires, which carry up to 25,000 volts and can kill instantly or leave the person with life-changing injuries if they survive.

“The hidden dangers on the railway are real and have far-reaching and devastating consequences for anyone who trespasses, which also affect family, friends and communities.

"Trespassing on any part of the railway isn’t worth the risk.

“If your friends are trespassing, don’t follow them. Call 0800 40 50 40 or text the British Transport Police on 61016.”