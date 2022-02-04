Police 'worried' after 60-year-old north Essex woman reported missing

Karen Carroll has been reported missing from her home in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing to trace a 60-year-old woman from north Essex who has been reported missing.

Karen Carroll, from Kirby Cross near Clacton, was last seen on Wednesday evening.

She was reported missing to police at about 5am the following day.

Karen is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of large build and with shoulder-length curly auburn hair.

She may be wearing a thin grey top, leggings and blue Crocs-style shoes and carrying a brown handbag.

Essex Police said officers are "worried" about Karen's welfare and are appealing to find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 93 of February 3.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.