E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Seaside mud run ‘sets Covid-secure benchmark’ - can you spot yourself taking part?

PUBLISHED: 15:21 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 09 September 2020

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Runners were covered in muck after a mud run on the Frinton coast got a bit messy.

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 20 different obstacles blocked the paths of hundreds of runners taking on the 2.5km course on the grounds of Wild Gym, in Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton.

Even children as young as three took part in the event on Sunday, September 6, with organisers saying that backing from Essex Police and the local authority meant its Covid-secure measures set a positive benchmark.

Bubbles of people ran in waves of 30 every 30mins to ensure enough distance between participants.

One organiser said: “Everyone who attended had such a great time but in a carefully planned environment.

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

“We would like to thank everyone who attend for there support and patience in making the event a safe and fun one.

“We are already planning for next year’s event and even a spooky Halloween fun run for this October follow this year’s successful mud run.”

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town sign former Bournemouth and Wimbledon goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Should children celebrate trick or treat during coronavirus pandemic?

Trick or treaters - but should the Halloween custom be cancelled this year? Picture GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Fashion chain New Look could face liquidation

New Look could face liquidation after the firm failed to secure a buyer. Pic: New Look