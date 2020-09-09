Gallery

Seaside mud run ‘sets Covid-secure benchmark’ - can you spot yourself taking part?

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Runners were covered in muck after a mud run on the Frinton coast got a bit messy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 20 different obstacles blocked the paths of hundreds of runners taking on the 2.5km course on the grounds of Wild Gym, in Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton.

Even children as young as three took part in the event on Sunday, September 6, with organisers saying that backing from Essex Police and the local authority meant its Covid-secure measures set a positive benchmark.

Bubbles of people ran in waves of 30 every 30mins to ensure enough distance between participants.

One organiser said: “Everyone who attended had such a great time but in a carefully planned environment.

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

“We would like to thank everyone who attend for there support and patience in making the event a safe and fun one.

“We are already planning for next year’s event and even a spooky Halloween fun run for this October follow this year’s successful mud run.”

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of families took part in the muddy fun run in the grounds of Wild Gym, Kirby-Le-Soken, Frinton. Picture: MATTHEW MALLETT/JRM PHOTOGRAPHY