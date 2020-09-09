Seaside mud run ‘sets Covid-secure benchmark’ - can you spot yourself taking part?
Runners were covered in muck after a mud run on the Frinton coast got a bit messy.
More than 20 different obstacles blocked the paths of hundreds of runners taking on the 2.5km course on the grounds of Wild Gym, in Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton.
Even children as young as three took part in the event on Sunday, September 6, with organisers saying that backing from Essex Police and the local authority meant its Covid-secure measures set a positive benchmark.
Bubbles of people ran in waves of 30 every 30mins to ensure enough distance between participants.
One organiser said: “Everyone who attended had such a great time but in a carefully planned environment.
“We would like to thank everyone who attend for there support and patience in making the event a safe and fun one.
“We are already planning for next year’s event and even a spooky Halloween fun run for this October follow this year’s successful mud run.”
