Century-old village hall open again to all after restoration project

Kirton Village Hall is now open to anyone in the community who would like to use it. The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Jo Shaw, the Local History Recorder for Falkenham. Right, Chair of the committee, Graham Walker. - Credit: Rosie Walker

After standing empty during the pandemic, a village hall has been restored to its former glory and reopened to the public.

Back in March, committee member Sarah Turner asked the community to lend a hand in restoring Kirton Village Hall.

Now, the hall on Falkenham Road has opened its doors once more, being used by local community groups and a pre-school – and is even due to host wedding celebrations in the months to come.

There were stands from community groups such as the WI and the gardeners' club. Pictured, Iris and her husband. Iris is the Vice President of the WI. - Credit: Rosie Walker

It has been repainted, the garden spruced up, and had new kitchen and bathroom facilities installed.

“It's a milestone in the life of the village hall,” said bookings and committee secretary, Rosie Walker.

“The original opening dates back to 1906, so this is another step on the journey of its lifetime.”

Refreshments were provided by the WI. The hall has had a brand new kitchen installed, which was duly admired. Pictured: three members of the WI who served refreshments. - Credit: Rosie Walker

On Saturday, villagers gathered to see the hall officially reopen.

“The ribbon was cut by Jo Shaw, our local history recorder for Falkenham. We invited her especially because this is a part of local history,” explained Rosie.

Kirton Village Hall has been restored to its former glory by the community. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“We invited people in to see stands set up by various groups who use the hall – the gardeners’ club, the WI, the short mat bowls, the whist drive, which all happen during the week.

“Then the Kirton Kites preschool use the hall every day, and they had their garden open for people to see."

This is a new preschool which opened on April 25. It is run by Twinkletoes Preschool, owned by Sarah Turner.

“There were two weekends that Sarah co-ordinated, so we all went and did our bit of painting!” said Rosie.

“She invited people to come along, and there were various people from the village, mostly connected with the preschool

“Her preschool is a huge asset to the village, because it's a nice, central place for the local children to start growing up and be well looked after. Kirton Kites is a huge success.”

Rosie is delighted that the village hall is now ready to be used by the community.

“It’s available for regular users, but also for private hire. We’ve got a children’s birthday party coming up, and in a couple of months' time, someone will be having their wedding celebration.”

To hire out the hall, email Rosie Walker at: rosebud@btinternet.com

For more information about Kirton Kites, visit: www.facebook.com/Kirton-Kites-105354498839089