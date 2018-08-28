Kitchen fire at Ipswich flat

One engine was sent from the Princes Street fire station to fight the fire. Picture: PHIL KING Archant

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a flat in Ipswich.

The fire broke out in Ancaster road, near Gippeswyk Road, near to Ipswich train station.

Firefighters were called around 2pm to the scene and extinguished the fire upon arrival.

Two people at the scene were treated after inhaling smoke from the fire but no paramedics were called to assist.

The fire was extinguished by 2.45pm when firefighters left the scene.