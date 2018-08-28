Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Kitchen fire at Ipswich flat

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 03 November 2018

One engine was sent from the Princes Street fire station to fight the fire. Picture: PHIL KING

One engine was sent from the Princes Street fire station to fight the fire. Picture: PHIL KING

Archant

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a flat in Ipswich.

The fire broke out in Ancaster road, near Gippeswyk Road, near to Ipswich train station.

Firefighters were called around 2pm to the scene and extinguished the fire upon arrival.

Two people at the scene were treated after inhaling smoke from the fire but no paramedics were called to assist.

The fire was extinguished by 2.45pm when firefighters left the scene.

Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

33 minutes ago Jessica Hill
New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Firework explodes inside shop after being thrown through door

45 minutes ago James Carr
Police are appealing for witnesses after a lit firework was thrown into Whitton Food Market, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A lit firework was thrown through a shop door and exploded inside.

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

12:14 Louisa Baldwin
Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Get ready to rock as the first act performing at Thetford Forest next summer has been revealed.

Colchester cancer patient raises £50,000 to beat his cancer diagnosis

10:18 Jake Foxford
Nathanael Lee celebrating after being declared in remission. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Colchester man has beaten cancer after raising the £50,000 he needed for treatment when he discovered it was not available on the NHS.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

10:16 Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

08:58 Adam Howlett
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week

08:57 Sophie Barnett
A number of planned roadworks will cause diversions across Suffolk this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Save time and plan your journeys in advance by finding out what Highways England are doing to our roads over the next seven days.

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

