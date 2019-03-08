Fire service issue safety warning following Clacton kitchen hob fire

Two crews from Clacton were sent to the scene in Old Road Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews were sent to a kitchen hob fire in Clacton yesterday prompting the service to issue safety advice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to the fire, in Old Road, at around 2.30pm yesterday, Saturday, June 8.

According to a fire spokesman, the kitchen of the property had filled with smoke after cooking was left in the hob.

They said: "Fire crews reported the kitchen was heavily smoke logged so made sure the property was fully ventilated to clear the smoke.

"The property had working smoke alarms - which alerted the occupant to the fire enabling them to get out, stay out and call the fire service out."

Two crews from Clacton were sent to the incident.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following safety advice as a result of the fire:

Cooking safety advice

You may also want to watch:

Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking on the hob. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe.

Make sure saucepan handles don't stick out - so they don't get knocked off the stove.

Take care if you're wearing loose clothing - this can easily catch fire.

Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.

Double check the cooker is off when you've finished cooking.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service offer home free visits to any Essex resident.

If you do not have working smoke alarms, or have working smoke alarms but would like more information about how to live safely and securely at home, book one of the service's free visits by calling 0300 303088 or book online here.