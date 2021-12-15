Kitten rescued from skip yard in Stowmarket

A kitten has been miraculously rescued from a skip hire site in Stowmarket after workers heard it's distressed cries.

Driver Rory Finn was going about his working day at SunSkips, when his colleagues told him that they had heard distressed noises coming the busy yard.

“We have a big pile of cardboard in one of our sections in the yard and some of the other drivers had heard yowling, so me and another chap popped over there and had a look, and yes, there was something trapped behind one of the small skips.”

The black and white kitten was hidden beneath the cardboard.

“We dug down, and were finally able to get the kitten to hand," said kind-hearted Rory, who was immediately charmed.

Rory settled the kitten in a box during the day, before bringing her home to his family. - Credit: Rory Finn

“I was able to pick the kitten up, tame as anything, it just stayed in my hands,” explains the 41-year-old, who lives in Badwell Ash.

“We found a blanket in one skip, a box in another. We popped it in the boot of the car, so it was out of harm's way and somewhere quiet.

"Then on my first break, I popped to the local Tesco and got some kitten food, kitten milk, a few other bits and bobs, and I fed it when I could and kept checking on it. It was cuddled up in the blanket and really calm, and really loved the attention.”

There was no doubt in Rory’s mind that he wanted to give the kitten a home.

“A friend of mine who works for another skip company in Bury had done much the same a few years back, and his cat is so friendly. My partner, Kate, had known for a while that I was keeping my eyes peeled, hoping that one would turn up, so I’d let her know already.”

But it was a complete surprise for his delighted stepdaughter Betty, 18.

Rory’s whole family is smitten. They have named their newest addition Sunny, in honour of her birthplace, and now know her to be female.

“She’s inseparable from all three of us. She loves affection, loves playing with all her toys and her scratching post."

They feel she is truly the perfect early Christmas present.