Academy trust tackles knife crime and mental health issues head on

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 July 2019

The academy trust initiative is being launched in Quay Place, Ipswich, on July 3 Picture: ANDY MARSHALL

The academy trust initiative is being launched in Quay Place, Ipswich, on July 3 Picture: ANDY MARSHALL

ANDY MARSHALL

A new scheme to keep vulnerable children away from knife crime and 'county lines' drug dealing is being launched by a Suffolk academy trust.

Angela Ransby, CEO of The Raedwald Trust Picture: PAGEPIXAngela Ransby, CEO of The Raedwald Trust Picture: PAGEPIX

The Raedwald Trust, which delivers alternative provision for students outside mainstream schooling, is launching a new Friends of Raedwald Trust initiative to support the work with vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Suffolk.

Angela Ransby, CEO of Raedwald Trust, said: "We look forward to welcoming local businesses, community groups and individuals to the launch of our Friends of Raedwald Trust initiative.

"We firmly believe that, by bringing the community together, we can provide young people with the skills, experiences and opportunities they need to counter the disadvantages they face."

Roger Fern, Chairman of Raedwald Trust, added: "The issues of knife crime, county lines and mental health are everyone's responsibility and, by harnessing the power within our community, we believe we can make a real difference in young people's lives."

As well as steering them clear of the dangers of becoming involved in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, they also hope to equip children with the skills to look after their mental health.

Working across nine academies in Suffolk, the trust works with students up to the age of 16 in their own schools, on other academy campuses and in pupil referral units.

The initiative launch is at Quay Place, Key Street, Ipswich at 4pm, July 3.

