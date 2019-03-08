E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hundreds go through 'knife arch' to keep park safe

PUBLISHED: 14:15 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 21 September 2019

Hundreds of people went through the knife arch at Colchester's Castle Park Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Home secretary Priti Patel was in Colchester today to oversee knife arches and car stops in action.

Police from the community team were in town to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime on the High Street and entrances to Castle Park.

This morning, Ms Patel joined Sergeant Rob Temme to speak about a crackdown on knife crime in the town.

Her visit came after two serious stabbings in the town earlier this month.

Around 250 people went through the knife arch into Castle Park, making sure it was a safe place for families to be in the warm weather.

More than 20 cars were stopped on the High Street, and a 27-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

"We know that knife crime is a huge concern nationwide and across the county, it's not just in Colchester, and we want to make sure we're continuing to keep the public safe by doing visible work, as well as all the work we do behind the scenes," said Sgt Temme.

"Knife crime has devastating effects on everyone - it's not just limited to the person who chooses to carry a weapon.

"You may think it's for your protection, but the ripple effect it can have on your life, someone you might harm or even kill, your loved ones and theirs, it becomes part of a bigger, more inexcusable picture."

He also urged anyone who knows anything about carrying a weapon to report it to the police.

The home secretary added: "We are doing everything in our power to keep our communities safe.

"Essex Police's week of action shows the importance of tough law enforcement to tackle knife crime - that's why we are recruiting 20,000 police officers over the next three years.

"Our Offensive Weapons Act will also make it harder for knives and weapons to make their way onto our streets in the first place."

