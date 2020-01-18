E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shock over violent attacks involving knives in town centre

18 January, 2020 - 05:30
Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring District Council, said he was shocked to hear of two violent incidents in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring District Council, said he was shocked to hear of two violent incidents in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Fears are growing over rising knife crime in a coastal town after a woman and her young child were threatened at knifepoint and robbed in a supermarket car park.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint attack at the Asda supermarket in Clacton on January 16 Picture: ESSEX POLICECCTV image of a man police want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint attack at the Asda supermarket in Clacton on January 16 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police say a man threatened the victim in the Asda car park in Bull Hill Road Clacton and stole a three-figure sum of cash and the woman's mobile phone. He then forced her to drive to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton in what is being described as a "shocking" and "awful" attack.

It comes after another violent incident just metres away in St John's Road a few days earlier, where a teenage lifeguard was left shaken after robbers stole his prized bicycle during a knifepoint attack.

MORE: CCTV shows man walking across Asda car park with knife in his hand

Now Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring District Council, said he hopes these attacks don't set the scene for more violent incidents in the town. He added: "It has been a while since we've had knife attacks like this in Clacton and I hope it doesn't set the scene for more incidents of violence in the future.

"This latest incident in the car park was a shocking and awful incident which must have been very traumatic for the family involved. I really do feel for the family and hope they are being supported.

"Hearing about knife crime is always concerning. But we have a very active community partnership with the police in Clacton and I look forward to hearing more from them about these incidents.

"I'm sure they are working hard to bring those responsible to justice."

MP Giles Watling said: "Clacton is a safe place to live but I am really sorry for this victim and we need to get to the bottom of what happened."

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with the attack on the woman and her young child, which happened between 10am and 11am on Thursday, have been released by police.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, with decaying teeth and a birthmark or bruise under his right eye.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged not to approach him but to call police on 101 quoting incident 361 of January 16.

MORE: Teenager left "shaken" after bike stolen during knifepoint robbery

The teenage lifeguard, who worked two jobs to afford his Mafia bike, was cycling in St John's Road on Monday when two men demanded he hand over his prized possession, worth hundreds of pounds. After threatening him with a knife, the suspects stole the bicycle, which has two distinctive purple wheels. The victim has since been reunited with the bike after his sister published a plea on Facebook, but the saddle had been stolen and significant other damage had been caused to the item.

To help, call Essex Police on 101.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matchday Live: It’s game on... pitch and weather updates as Ipswich Town head to Tranmere

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. Picture: PA

Drunken US airman found passed-out in car he drove on shredded tyre

Both airmen appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man taken to hospital after serious crash near Ipswich

Police are at the scene of the collision in Foxhall Road, near its junction with Bell Lane (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Pudding of a pitch, small squad and cup comebacks... The lowdown on relegation-fighting Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. Photo: PA

‘Never mind the potholes, what about the pavements?’ - Concerns raised over ‘dangerous’ walkways

Emin Scotchmer, 77, of Cumberland Tower in Norwich Road points out the raised pavement along Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists