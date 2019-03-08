E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Robber who threatened staff with knife at bookies left on 'pink and purple bike'

PUBLISHED: 18:42 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 04 November 2019

The robbery happened at the Coral Bookmakers in the Hardwick Shopping centre on Saturday November 2 in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man leapt over the shop counter and demanded cash from staff at knifepoint during a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in Bury St Edmunds, police have said.

The suspect then left the shop on a pink and purple bike, making off with stolen cash, according to officers.

The incident happened at the Coral bookmakers in the Hardwick shopping centre, in Home Farm Lane at 5.10pm on Saturday.

Police say the suspect was wearing a balaclava, and is thought to be male and around 5ft 10in tall.

He left the scene on a pink and purple bike which was then found abandoned in the direction of Caie Walk.

Police have confirmed that no-one was hurt or injured in the incident.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going to locate the offender and anyone who has knowledge of the incident, saw any suspicious activity should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/66561/19."

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they can submit it via an online form here.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here.

