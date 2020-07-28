Knife-wielding man demands cash from store staff

A knife-wielding man who tried to rob a Clacton convenience store left empty-handed after staff bravely stood up to him.

Essex Police said the incident happened shortly after 9pm on Thursday, July 23 at the Premier store in Coppins Road.

A man in his 20s, who was carrying a knife, had entered the store and demanded two staff members hand over money while a second suspect was on lookout outside.

After the man inside the store was challenged by one of the victims, he fled and left empty-handed.

Both suspects then ran off in the direction of Melbourne Road.

The man who entered the shop was described as white, of medium build and wore a dark hooded top with the hood up, white gloves and a blue medical face mask.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/110280/20.