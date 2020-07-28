Knife-wielding man demands cash from store staff
PUBLISHED: 09:25 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 28 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
A knife-wielding man who tried to rob a Clacton convenience store left empty-handed after staff bravely stood up to him.
Essex Police said the incident happened shortly after 9pm on Thursday, July 23 at the Premier store in Coppins Road.
A man in his 20s, who was carrying a knife, had entered the store and demanded two staff members hand over money while a second suspect was on lookout outside.
You may also want to watch:
After the man inside the store was challenged by one of the victims, he fled and left empty-handed.
Both suspects then ran off in the direction of Melbourne Road.
The man who entered the shop was described as white, of medium build and wore a dark hooded top with the hood up, white gloves and a blue medical face mask.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/110280/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.