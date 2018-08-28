Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Social media bans for knife suspects aimed at reducing gang rivalry risk

PUBLISHED: 08:23 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 31 January 2019

The new orders are designed to tackle rising knife violence Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA

The new orders are designed to tackle rising knife violence Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA

Archant

New banning orders designed to tackle knife violence could restrict an individual’s use of social media to stop gang rivalries escalating.

As part of action to enhance police powers, the government plans to amend the Offensive Weapons Bill to introduce Knife Crime Prevention Orders.

The orders can be imposed on anyone over 12 and previously convicted of a knife related offence.

Home Secretary, Sajid Javid said the measures filled a gap not covered by existing preventative orders such as gang injunctions and criminal behaviour orders.

He added: “I have been clear that I will do everything in my power to tackle the senseless violence that is traumatising communities and claiming too many young lives.

“The police already have a range of measures they are using to keep our streets safe, but there is more we can do to help them in this battle. I have listened to their calls and will be introducing these new orders to stop gang members carrying knives in the first place.

“It is vital we continue to focus on improving the law enforcement response while at the same time steering young people away from criminal activity in the first place.”

The new civil orders will also restrict behaviour by placing curfews and geographical restrictions on individuals, as well as limiting their social media use – in an effort to prevent rapid escalation of rival disputes.

Breach of the order will be a criminal offence and the holder can be sent to prison for two years if convicted.

The Home Secretary will be taking further action against retailers found selling knives to children.

A new £500,000 prosecution fund will help Trading Standards teams secure the prosecution of retailers who repeatedly sell knives to under 18s.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists