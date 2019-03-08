Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery of Clacton Post Office

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery at Magdalen Green Post Office, in Old Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Two men armed with a knife have robbed a Post Office in Clacton after threatening members of staff.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at the Magdalen Green Post Office in Old Road which happened at around 2pm yesterday, Thursday July 18.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that two men armed with a knife entered Magdalen Green Post Office in Old Road and threatened members of staff.

"The men, both described as white, then left the scene with cash."

One of the men is described as being in his 30s and was wearing a beanie hat with red writing on it and grey jogging bottoms with writing on the left leg.

He was also wearing Adidas trainers and was described as being stocky.

The second man is described as slimmer and taller than the first, with facial hair, and was wearing black shoes with red laces.

DC Hollie Hughes, of Clacton CID, said: "These men walked into a community Post Office in the middle of the day and threatened members of staff with knife.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt but they were all shaken by the ordeal.

"We believe a number of people and motorists in the area may have seen the men within the vicinity of the Post Office before and after the incident."

Police are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/114201/19, with information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org