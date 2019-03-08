Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery of Clacton Post Office

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 19 July 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery at Magdalen Green Post Office, in Old Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery at Magdalen Green Post Office, in Old Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two men armed with a knife have robbed a Post Office in Clacton after threatening members of staff.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at the Magdalen Green Post Office in Old Road which happened at around 2pm yesterday, Thursday July 18.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that two men armed with a knife entered Magdalen Green Post Office in Old Road and threatened members of staff.

"The men, both described as white, then left the scene with cash."

One of the men is described as being in his 30s and was wearing a beanie hat with red writing on it and grey jogging bottoms with writing on the left leg.

He was also wearing Adidas trainers and was described as being stocky.

The second man is described as slimmer and taller than the first, with facial hair, and was wearing black shoes with red laces.

DC Hollie Hughes, of Clacton CID, said: "These men walked into a community Post Office in the middle of the day and threatened members of staff with knife.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt but they were all shaken by the ordeal.

"We believe a number of people and motorists in the area may have seen the men within the vicinity of the Post Office before and after the incident."

Police are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/114201/19, with information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How one couple are painstakingly restoring Butley Water Mill

Butley Mill has been renovated by Sarah and Ken Baines. Here there are panoramic views of the estuary over reed beds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to go for the golden boot, player-of-the-year and win the league’ - Norwood bullish as new season nears

James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS

Will there be a ‘secret act’ at this year’s Latitude Festival – and who could it be?

Liam Gallagher played a secret set at Latitude 2018 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

WATCH Incredible video of seal spotted in Suffolk river

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Don Topley: Cricket came home, but there is still work to do to secure our sport’s future

A jubilant England cricket team celebrate winning the ICC World Cup, for the first time in their history. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists