Man threatens staff member with knife after forcing way into Suffolk newsagents

11 November, 2018 - 10:27
Archant

A man forced his way into a newsagents in Haverhill and threatened a member of staff with a knife last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at Martin McColl’s newsagents on the town’s High Street around 6pm.

A man knocked on the back door of the shop and when it was opened by a member of staff, he forced his way into the store.

Once inside he threatened the staff member with a knife and stole a handbag, before fleeing on foot.

The man is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build.

He was described as having a rounded face with a mark on his left cheek. He was wearing a black woollen beanie hat, black bomber jacket, black trousers and black gloves.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, saw any suspicious activity or thinks they recognise the description of the man should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/65276/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

