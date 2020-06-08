Airpods, Air Max and Louis Vuitton bag stolen in knifepoint robbery

Two people were robbed at knifepoint in Vista Road, Clacton, on Saturday, May 30. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two people have been robbed at knifepoint in Clacton while playing football and handed over several items, one of which was valued at a three figure sum.

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 30 in Vista Road.

The two victims, both aged in their 20s, were playing football when they were approached by four people they did not know.

They were then shown what is believed to be a knife, threatened with violence and forced to hand over their bags and then left the scene on foot.

One of the bags was a Louis Vuitton sling bag, valued at a three figure sum. The contents of one of the others included Airpod headphones and a pair of Nike Air Max trainers.

T he four men have been described as being aged between 17 and 25, and all were mixed race.

One wore their hair in a natural afro, two others in braids, and one had short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to Clacton CID by submitting an online report or calling 101. The crime reference number to quote is 42/77156/20.