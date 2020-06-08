E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Airpods, Air Max and Louis Vuitton bag stolen in knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:59 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 08 June 2020

Two people were robbed at knifepoint in Vista Road, Clacton, on Saturday, May 30. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people were robbed at knifepoint in Vista Road, Clacton, on Saturday, May 30. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two people have been robbed at knifepoint in Clacton while playing football and handed over several items, one of which was valued at a three figure sum.

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 30 in Vista Road.

The two victims, both aged in their 20s, were playing football when they were approached by four people they did not know.

They were then shown what is believed to be a knife, threatened with violence and forced to hand over their bags and then left the scene on foot.

One of the bags was a Louis Vuitton sling bag, valued at a three figure sum. The contents of one of the others included Airpod headphones and a pair of Nike Air Max trainers.

T he four men have been described as being aged between 17 and 25, and all were mixed race.

One wore their hair in a natural afro, two others in braids, and one had short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to Clacton CID by submitting an online report or calling 101. The crime reference number to quote is 42/77156/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Roads and junctions to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

Bramford Lane in Ipswich is to be closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to encourage walking and cycling. Picture: MAX GEATER

Man remains under investigation after body discovery

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Camo-clad fake gunman jailed for ‘alarming’ incident

David Heath was jailed for 17 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Ipswich primary school covers The Beatles’ hit ‘All You Need is Love’

Teachers and staff at Halifax Primary School have recorded a cover of The Beatles' Hit
Drive 24