Police hunt knifeman wearing mask after petrol station robbery

PUBLISHED: 06:33 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:54 11 October 2019

Essex Police want to hear from witnesses to a knifepoint robbery at Applegreen in Rayne Road, Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police want to hear from witnesses to a knifepoint robbery at Applegreen in Rayne Road, Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A late night robbery in Braintree saw a man threaten a petrol station worker with a knife and demand cash, police have said.

He entered Applegreen in Rayne Road at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The suspect was given a three figure sum of cash and left. The victim was not hurt during the attack.

The man police want to identify in connection with the robbery is described as white, in his early 20s, and around 6ft 1in tall.

He was slim and wore a red hooded puffer jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. The suspect had his face covered.

Police are now making enquiries to identify the suspect and appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch. Call DC Gemma White at Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/161297/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form.

