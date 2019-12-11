E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two cars catch fire after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:47 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 11 December 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called after two cars caught fire Picture: KJ SPEAR

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called after two cars caught fire Picture: KJ SPEAR

Archant

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called after two cars caught fire following a crash.

The crash happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday in Snape Road in Knodishall, with four fire crews responding to help free the drivers.

You may also want to watch:

However, Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that the drivers had managed to free themselves from their vehicles, which were ablaze as a result of the crash.

Police officers and ambulances also attended the incident and remain at the scene.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

You’ll probably need a brolly and cagoule to vote in 2019 General Election!

You'll need to be prepared to go to the polling station! Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Greater Anglia provides some answers – but no end in sight to rail disruption

A new Stadler train at Felixstowe station - but at present they are being replaced by buses. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Hospital criticised over ‘witch-hunt’ to find botched surgery whistleblower

West Suffolk Hospital bosses apologised for any distress caused to its doctors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Oops! Health secretary Matt Hancock in Newmarket Hospital mix-up

Matt Hancock ended up with a red face over A&E at Newmarket Hospital. Picture: House of Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists