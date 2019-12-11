Two cars catch fire after crash

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called after two cars caught fire following a crash.

The crash happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday in Snape Road in Knodishall, with four fire crews responding to help free the drivers.

However, Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that the drivers had managed to free themselves from their vehicles, which were ablaze as a result of the crash.

Police officers and ambulances also attended the incident and remain at the scene.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.