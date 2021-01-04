Care home plans to add extra bedrooms
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Suffolk care home is planning to expand with the addition of nine extra bedrooms.
East Suffolk Council has received the plans for Pear Tree Lodge Residential Home in Leiston Road, Knodishall.
Owners Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd are proposing to build a single-storey nine-bedroom extension and orangery, and to replace existing flat roofs with pitched roofs.
Currently the home has 40 beds along with dining rooms, kitchen, sensory room, reception area and staff rooms. There are also 26 parking spaces for staff and visitors.
Graham Nourse Planning Consultants, for Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd, said: "The proposed development will enable an appropriately designed extension to be provided, allowing the expansion of much needed additional care accommodation along with improved on-site facilities for residents of the care home.
You may also want to watch:
"The scheme will create an additional two employee posts as well as continuing to offer an important employment facility for local people within the village, thus benefitting the local economy."
Most Read
- 1 All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term
- 2 Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'
- 3 Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas period
- 4 All we know as Suffolk schools set to re-open
- 5 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
- 6 Man left for dead in layby after serious attack
- 7 The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term
- 8 Six more primary schools to remain shut temporarily amid Covid confusion
- 9 Restaurant revamp set to improve customer experience
- 10 50 New Year pub quiz questions to test on friends and family