Care home plans to add extra bedrooms

Published: 7:30 AM January 4, 2021

A Suffolk care home is planning to expand with the addition of nine extra bedrooms.

East Suffolk Council has received the plans for Pear Tree Lodge Residential Home in Leiston Road, Knodishall.

Owners Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd are proposing to build a single-storey nine-bedroom extension and orangery, and to replace existing flat roofs with pitched roofs.

Currently the home has 40 beds along with dining rooms, kitchen, sensory room, reception area and staff rooms. There are also 26 parking spaces for staff and visitors.

Graham Nourse Planning Consultants, for Hellendoorn Healthcare Ltd, said: "The proposed development will enable an appropriately designed extension to be provided, allowing the expansion of much needed additional care accommodation along with improved on-site facilities for residents of the care home.

"The scheme will create an additional two employee posts as well as continuing to offer an important employment facility for local people within the village, thus benefitting the local economy."



