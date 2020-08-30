Did you go to Knuckle Busters hot rod American car show? Spot yourself in our gallery
PUBLISHED: 15:37 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 August 2020
Archant
Car enthusiasts from across the UK gathered in Suffolk this weekend for an event showcasing the finest hot rods and classic American cars.
The Knuckle Busters show took place at Stonham Barns this weekend, with hundreds of people gathering with their much-loved vehicles.
The three-day festival featured a number of different shapes and sizes of vehicles flouting bright colours and American-style designs.
There were also a number of classic cars and bikes on show.
During the weekend, eventgoers were entertained by top rockabilly bands, jive dancers, DJs, hot rod movies and tasty snacks in the park’s food court.
The main show kicked off on Sunday as the cars piled into the park.
Some of the visitors had been camping on the site since Friday evening and had endured rainy weather.
However, despite the grey skies, the event managed to avoid the worst of Sunday’s weather.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.