Did you go to Knuckle Busters hot rod American car show? Spot yourself in our gallery

PUBLISHED: 15:37 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 August 2020

The Knuckle Busters car show at Stonham Barns. Boysie Turner was a top 10 winner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Knuckle Busters car show at Stonham Barns. Boysie Turner was a top 10 winner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Car enthusiasts from across the UK gathered in Suffolk this weekend for an event showcasing the finest hot rods and classic American cars.

The Knuckle Busters car show was held at Stonham Barns. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Knuckle Busters car show was held at Stonham Barns. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Knuckle Busters show took place at Stonham Barns this weekend, with hundreds of people gathering with their much-loved vehicles.

The three-day festival featured a number of different shapes and sizes of vehicles flouting bright colours and American-style designs.

Vince and Dorcas attended the Knucle Busters car show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANVince and Dorcas attended the Knucle Busters car show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

There were also a number of classic cars and bikes on show.

During the weekend, eventgoers were entertained by top rockabilly bands, jive dancers, DJs, hot rod movies and tasty snacks in the park’s food court.

The Knuckle Busters car show at Stonham Barns. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Knuckle Busters car show at Stonham Barns. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The main show kicked off on Sunday as the cars piled into the park.

Some of the visitors had been camping on the site since Friday evening and had endured rainy weather.

The Skinner family attended the Stonham Barns event. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Skinner family attended the Stonham Barns event. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

However, despite the grey skies, the event managed to avoid the worst of Sunday’s weather.

Olly and Elodie Elma were also at the Stonham Barns event. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANOlly and Elodie Elma were also at the Stonham Barns event. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dave Winget at the Knuckle Busters show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANDave Winget at the Knuckle Busters show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

