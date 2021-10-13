News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Krafty Braumeister and Stokes Sauces nominated for Golden Fork Award

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:50 AM October 13, 2021   
The Brewery at the Krafty brewmeister in Leiston, Suffolk makes traditional German beer

Krafty Brewmeister were nominated for their Schwarz & Weiss beer - Credit: Meurig Marshall

Two Suffolk businesses have been nominated for a prestigious award, after their products scooped three stars from the Great Taste Awards.  

The Krafty Braumeister in Leiston and Stokes Sauces in Rendlesham were both nominated for the Golden Fork Award, and are in with a chance of being named 'supreme champion' of the Great Taste Awards 2021.

The nominated products were the Schwarz & Weiss beer for the Braumeister, and Blackcurrant Jam for Stokes.

These products are among just 33 of the 218 three-star winning items that were nominated for a Golden Fork.

Suffolk Brewer Uli Schiefelbein working in his Leiston brewery

Suffolk Brewer Uli Schiefelbein working in his Leiston brewery - Credit: Meurig Marshall

Uli Schiefelbein, the Krafty Braumeister himself, said: "I'm really happy to be nominated, I never dreamt that it would happen only three-and-a-half years after we started.

You may also want to watch:

"It shows we are able to make really really good beer. It's the most wonderful news."

Mr Schiefelbein added: "I make purely German style beers — I'm German and I want things to be authentic. My English colleagues all do a much better job with ale.

Suffolk Brewer Uli Schiefelbein working in his Leiston brewery

Uli uses traditional methods to make beer "as it was 100 years ago" - Credit: Meurig Marshall

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  2. 2 Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death
  3. 3 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  1. 4 'Together we can make Portman Road a fortress' - Ashton's call to fans
  2. 5 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  3. 6 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
  4. 7 Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
  5. 8 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
  6. 9 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
  7. 10 Leiston man caught with cocaine and cannabis could be jailed

"The Schwarz & Weiss is a dark wheat beer, made to a special recipe based on a traditional version.

"We only use wheat, malt barley, and oak smoked malt. It's already won silver at a London beer competition, so it must be special — I think it is.

"It has no added sugar, no finings so it's suitable for vegans. It's a very natural product — beer as it was 100 years ago."

Stokes of rendleshams managing director Rick, with their three-star winning blackcurrant jam

Stokes managing director Rick with their three-star winning jam - Credit: Stokes

A spokeswoman for Stokes said: "We aren't just a ketchup company — we've been making sauces since 2004, starting with our ketchup and expanding our range from there.

"We now do almost everything, from mayonnaise and coronation sauce to red onion marmalade, and yes, even jam.

"We've been making jam for at least ten years, and one of the key things about our blackcurrant is that it is what's known as an extra jam.

"This means it's at least 50% fruit. The texture is really special, it's a nice happy medium between a soft jam and a hard jelly.

Stokes Sauces from Rendlesham, Suffolk, has been nominated for a golden fork for their blackcurrant jam, here on a cheesecake

Stokes Sauces, from Rendlesham, has been nominated for their blackcurrant jam, here served on a cheesecake - Credit: Stokes Sauces

"Some of our other products have got one or two stars with the Great Taste awards before, but this is the first to get three. It's very exciting."

The Great Taste Awards will reveal the winner on Sunday October 17. 

The full list of Great Taste Award winners can be found here.

Leiston News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Football

Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon