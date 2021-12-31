News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Libraries chief surprised and delighted at New Year's honour

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery for Suffolk Libraries, has been awarded a BEM for services to public libraries

Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery for Suffolk Libraries, has been awarded a BEM for services to public libraries - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Service to public libraries has led to Krystal Vittles being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year's Honours List.

Ms Vittles, Suffolk Libraries head of service delivery, who lives near Stowmarket, was delighted at the award. 

"I was very surprised - I didn't see it coming at all," she said. "I just love my job, because I get to work with really talented and dedicated people."

The 38-year-old played a central role in establishing the mutual society which runs Suffolk Libraries, which is the first of its kind.

The awards citation says she has "been a trailblazer in exploring alternative delivery models and brokering partnership working, and leveraging her expertise in working with young people, to enhance and improve library services for the people of East Anglia. "

It also says: "She spearheaded Suffolk Libraries’ successful bid to become an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation and co-designed a programme with young people and local artists to increase youth access and involvement with culture."

Ms Vittles paid tribute to library staff, saying: "My colleagues are so empathetic and they are doing everything they can for their community."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
  2. 2 Major changes ahead for household bin collections in Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk restaurant boss demands support from government
  1. 4 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
  2. 5 Ipswich Town 2021 Awards: Marking the highs and lows of a crazy year
  3. 6 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
  4. 7 CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault
  5. 8 Bicycle bus four metres long could transport children to school
  6. 9 White nosed dolphins seen off East Anglia
  7. 10 Ipswich man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex

She said Suffolk Libraries had changed its whole way of working during the pandemic, to continue serving the public. 

This included launching Lifeline, a service reaching out to help isolated library customers.

Arts & Culture
Suffolk
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shrubland Hall as it stood in December 2021 was a far cry from its glory days of the past

Investigations

'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Archie Tyler Matthews was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day 2021

Ipswich Hospital

New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon