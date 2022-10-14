Suffolk MPs react to Kwarteng and Hunt shock swap

Suffolk MPs last night gave their reactions after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor of the exchequer after just 38 days in office.

His time in the role was not the shortest ever - the record still held by Iain Macleod, who held the position for 30 days in 1970.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt takes over the position, after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, backed Jeremy Hunt in the early stages of the leadership contest.

Dr Poulter said that Jeremy Hunt “brings considerable experience and economic credibility to the role of chancellor, which will help bring greater stability to the economy during these times of global economic turmoil, and protect jobs here in Suffolk and elsewhere in the country”.

Waveney MP, Peter Aldous, said: "Jeremy was someone who I did vote for in the first round of this leadership contest because I felt he was an experienced person.

MP Peter Aldous - Credit: UK Parliament

“He is level-headed and someone who should be back in government. While I was disappointed, he didn't progress further, I still hold those sentiments and I am pleased with his appointment.

“Kwasi is someone who I have known as a colleague for 12 years. He was a very good energy minister and then secretary for state.

“He had a clear understanding and was supportive of the measures we were trying to do here to promote energy on and off-shore. I have an awful lot of respect of him.

“As chancellor, he made a grave error in proceeding with his statement three weeks ago. There wasn't a need to do that at that stage. It would have been far better to go into detail and take stock from advisors, then come out with a measured, responsible plan this week or next.

“I think it was rushed and not clearly thought through."

All Suffolk's MPs have been approached for comment.



