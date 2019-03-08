Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Kye Shein has been reported as missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers are concerned as to the welfare of a missing 17-year-old from Bury St Edmunds.

Kye Shiel was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

He is described as white, 5ft 4', of a medium build with short, blond hair.

Kye was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers, black Nike shoes and a black rain coat. He was carrying a small, black bag.