Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 11:29 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 17 November 2019

Kye Shein has been reported as missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers are concerned as to the welfare of a missing 17-year-old from Bury St Edmunds.

Kye Shiel was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

He is described as white, 5ft 4', of a medium build with short, blond hair.

Kye was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers, black Nike shoes and a black rain coat. He was carrying a small, black bag.

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Kye Shein has been reported as missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
