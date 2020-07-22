Teenager charged in connection with Bury liquid attack

Police have named a teenager charged after a man in his 20s had an unknown liquid thrown in his face in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to St Olaves Precinct at 6.40pm on Tuesday, July 21, after reports that a man had thrown an unknown liquid in the face of another man in his 20s, in the car park.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries - he was discharged the same evening.

Three teenagers were arrested and questioned at the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were released on bail and are due to return to police on August 5.

Kyelan Conaty, 18, from Elm Drive, Walsham-le-Willows, has been charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to cause injury and has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday, July 23.

Police have said the attack seems to be a targeted assault between parties known to each other.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/41323/20.