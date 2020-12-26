Look inside stunning £2.95m Woodbridge home originally built for Notcutt family

Gallery

Published: 10:50 AM December 26, 2020

A gorgeous 6-bedroom house near Woodbridge has gone on the market - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A stunning six-bedroom home on the outskirts of Woodbridge, originally built for the Notcutt family, has been put on the market.

The house was built in 1935 for the Notcutt family - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Marketed by Jackson-Stops, the gorgeous six-bedroom family home is up for sale for £2,950,000.

Boasting six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a triple garage, Kyson Hoo also comes with its own wine cellar, accessible via a set of spiral stairs.

A spiral staircase leads to a wine cellar - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Built on a riverside spot between the Deben Estuary and Martlesham Creek, the Broomheath home offers 1.85 acres of south-facing land and has outdoor cooking facilities to help make the most of the gorgeous Suffolk sunsets.

The house sits on a 1.85 acre riverside spot - Credit: Jackson-Stops

It also offers a custom-built boathouse with a vaulted ceiling and mezzanine floor and is just a 20-minute riverside walk away from central Woodbridge.

The house offers two reception rooms and a study – and a triple garage - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The house was originally built in 1935 for the famous Notcutt family, whose gardening business is now known nationwide. It is for sale for only the second time in its history.

The house is on the market for £2,950,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The house offers three bathrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The house has a custom-built boathouse - Credit: Jackson-Stops



