Gallery
Look inside stunning £2.95m Woodbridge home originally built for Notcutt family
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A stunning six-bedroom home on the outskirts of Woodbridge, originally built for the Notcutt family, has been put on the market.
Marketed by Jackson-Stops, the gorgeous six-bedroom family home is up for sale for £2,950,000.
Boasting six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a triple garage, Kyson Hoo also comes with its own wine cellar, accessible via a set of spiral stairs.
Built on a riverside spot between the Deben Estuary and Martlesham Creek, the Broomheath home offers 1.85 acres of south-facing land and has outdoor cooking facilities to help make the most of the gorgeous Suffolk sunsets.
It also offers a custom-built boathouse with a vaulted ceiling and mezzanine floor and is just a 20-minute riverside walk away from central Woodbridge.
The house was originally built in 1935 for the famous Notcutt family, whose gardening business is now known nationwide. It is for sale for only the second time in its history.
Most Read
- 1 Storm Bella is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?
- 2 Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on Christmas Day
- 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
- 4 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
- 5 Suffolk enters Tier 4 from today - but 'light at the end of the tunnel', say MPs
- 6 Missing man is found
- 7 Dramatic photo shows van gutted by fire on Christmas Day
- 8 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
- 9 Suffolk gets a White Christmas after snow falls at Wattisham Airfield
- 10 Look inside stunning £2.95m Woodbridge home originally built for Notcutt family