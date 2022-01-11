Where did we bury it? School's plea to ex-pupils over missing time capsule

Phoebe, William, Joshua with his metal detector, Heidi and Jude with Mr Gunson. The pupils are on a mission to find a time capsule buried 25 years ago. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A school in Woodbridge is calling for ex-pupils to get in contact in a bid to unearth a missing time capsule buried somewhere on the school grounds 27 years ago.

Staff and current pupils of Kyson Primary School, led by eight-year-old Joshua Perry and his metal detector, have been searching tirelessly without luck.

The time capsule was buried in 1995 to celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary, but had been entirely forgotten about until headteacher Tom Gunson received a phone call from a former pupil.

The ex-pupil remembered burying the capsule on school grounds, and is keen to recover its contents which they believe may include childhood mementoes.

Kyson headteacher Mr Gunson called on the help of Joshua Perry and his metal detector. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“The school grounds have changed dramatically in the past 25 years,” explained Mr Gunson. “The playground has been extended, the building has changed. And, of course, the staff have changed.

“So, while we do have a couple of people who go as far back as 1995, we don’t have anybody who can remember where this time capsule was precisely buried.

“Our initial information was that the capsule was buried near a tree. There was a small oak tree that was identified, and with the help one of our current pupils, Joshua and his parents, we used a metal detector to search around and we’ve dug quite a few holes, but we have been unable to find it.

Kyson Primary School belatedly celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The school opened in 1970. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“So, we are looking for anybody who might have been associated with the school in around 1995 to get in touch. We just need one person to say, oh yes, I remember that, we buried it here, or there, so that we can narrow down our search.

“We aim to find this capsule, dig it up and investigate it, and then bury a new one.”

The school belatedly celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, and Mr Gunson likes the idea of “keeping the cycle going,” by burying a second time capsule to be discovered by the next generation of Kyson students.