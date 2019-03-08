Gallery

Is this Britian's best beer... label?

1st place in the Standard Label contest - Dartford Wobbler Brewery: Londrina Ltd Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY LABOLOGIST SOCIETY

The nation's beer label designers came together for their 36th annual showdown to be crowned the best bottle at the summit in Southwold.

Rev�d Eric Dor� (Secretary, Labologists Society) and Hannah Walker (Fresh Start, New Beginnings charity) Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY Rev�d Eric Dor� (Secretary, Labologists Society) and Hannah Walker (Fresh Start, New Beginnings charity) Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY

Hosted at the Southwold Arts Centre by Adnam's Brewery, the Label of the Year competition on Saturday October 12 saw dozens turn out for the flagship ebent in the Labologists Society calendar.

Labologists are collectors of beer labels and all things breweriana, whether they are interested in vintage pub tea towels, patina mirrors, beer crates or cast iron bottle openers.

Labologist Society secretary Reverend Eric Doré, who lives in Wrentham, was delighted that money raised by the society throughout the year and the Southwold event was going towards a deserving cause in Ipswich-basted children's charity, Fresh Start New Beginnings.

Mr Doré said: "We were so pleased to see so many people at the event, both members of the society and local people.

2nd place in the Standard Label contest - Swannay Brewery: Imperial Stout Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY 2nd place in the Standard Label contest - Swannay Brewery: Imperial Stout Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY

"We had a retired Adnams employee bring in a collection of labels soaked from bottles including some examples of older Adnams labels.

"Also, some old and pristine labels collected by a former Head Brewer at Fremlins of Maidstone.

"But we are no closer to finding the elusive labels from Phillips of Downham Market, so if your readers can help us, please contact us."

This year's champion in the standard label category was the Dartford Wobbler Brewery's Londrina Ltd, a stylish art deco label on a passion fruit-flavoured beer.

3rd place in the Standard Label contest - Tomos and Lilford Brewery - Wild Rose Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY 3rd place in the Standard Label contest - Tomos and Lilford Brewery - Wild Rose Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY

Chairman of the society, Peter Dickinson, said: "Southwold is a great little town with several pubs serving delicious beer. What was there not to like?

"We want to offer our grateful thanks to all those who helped make it a brilliant day."

The event raised £3,300 for the child sexual abuse charity Fresh Start New Beginnings, who aim is to help children and young people make sense of the confusion they feel and to teach them coping strategies to deal with the difficulties they face.

Charity operations director Patsy Johnson-Cisse was immensely grateful to the society, saying: "A small local charity working with the most vulnerable children, we greatly value the wonderful donation of £3,300."

1st place in the Commemorative Label contest - Barneys Beer: Bad Logic Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY 1st place in the Commemorative Label contest - Barneys Beer: Bad Logic Picture: LABOLOGIST SOCIETY

If anyone would like to contact the Labologist Society, please email secretary@labology.org.uk.