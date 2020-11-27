Hancock under fire from Labour leadership over claims of jobs for friends

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come under fire after a constituent won a contract from his department. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has come under fire from deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner over reports that a constituent gained a lucrative contract to supply health equipment after contacting him direct at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner hit out at the deal. Picture: PAUL GEATER Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner hit out at the deal. Picture: PAUL GEATER

During the early months of the Coronavirus crisis Mr Hancock is understood to have been contacted by constituent Alex Bourne who runs Hinpack, a company which makes packaging for the catering industry, offering to make medical supplies.

Reports in The Guardian newspaper say that Mr Bourne contacted Mr Hancock by Whatsapp after getting to know him after the Health Secretary attended the reopening of a pub he ran at the time in Thurlow, near Haverhill.

After the contact was made, Mr Bourne’s company did win a contract to provide medical vials and plastic funnels which are used in testing kits.

This has led to allegations that this is an example of “chumocracy” with friends and acquaintances of ministers winning government jobs or contracts.

Ms Rayner said of the allegations about this deal: “The government is making a mockery of the sacrifices that the British people have made and taking the public for fools.

“It is clear that friends of Cabinet Ministers with no experience or expertise are lining their pockets during this crisis whilst our key workers are having their pay frozen and our care workers are not even being paid a living wage.

“It is a disgrace and the government needs to stop putting the profits of their mates ahead of the lives and livelihoods of the British people.”

We contacted Mr Bourne’s address and were told he would be told that we would like to talk to him about the issue, but received no reply. We contacted Mr Hancock’s constituency office – but only received a reply telling us our e-mail had been received.

And after being told by the press office at the Department of Health and Social Care that a statement was being prepared at 10.30am, had still not received a reply by Friday evening.

Mr Bourne had told The Guardian that he was not a friend of Mr Hancock – they had not been to each other’s homes and he had never had a drink with him although Mr Hancock had been a supporter of the village pub he had run.