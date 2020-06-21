E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Labour call on BBC to stop cuts to local reporting

PUBLISHED: 00:01 22 June 2020

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Labour councillors from across our region have called on the BBC to protect regional programming.

The demand comes amidst a BBC review into regional programming, and reports of planned cuts to Sunday Politics Live and the award-winning Inside Out, which both have regionalised formats.

In a letter to the BBC’s Director of Nations and Regions and the Head of BBC England, councillors from Suffolk, Essex and beyond pledged their support to local investigative reporting and political debate programmes, highlighting their “essential role.”

The letter urges the BBC to commit to the return of regional programmes in the East of England after they were taken off air due to coronavirus.

Currently all Sunday politics shows have been replaced by a single national programme, whilst the next series of Inside Out, due this Autumn, has already been cancelled.

The party said it recognised the challenges facing the BBC but urged it not to cut local reporting.

One of those who signed the letter was the Labour group leader on Suffolk County Council, Sarah Adams.

You may also want to watch:

“It give local people a chance to question local representatives,” said Ms Adams.

“And for local representatives to give views on concerns.

“It’s a vital part of our democracy.”

Ms Adams said that local programming had been particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic, letting people know what was going on.

“It really does give you a good view of what is going on locally,” said Ms Adams.

“I am for local politicians and local people telling it like it is.

“I think the BBC ought to seriously look at what the regional stuff does.”

The leader of Ipswich Borough Council, David Ellesmere and Labour group leader on Colchester Borough Council, Tina Bourne, also signed the letter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Armed police called to argument involving BB gun

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Art lecturer paints stunning landscapes for Suffolk Day

Among Mr Dickerson's favourite places is Covehithe near Southwold, painted here Picture: NIGEL DICKERSON

Suffolk village set to benefit from more ‘reliable’ electrical supply

UK Power Networks will be installing new equipment in Laxfield in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Armed police called to argument involving BB gun

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Art lecturer paints stunning landscapes for Suffolk Day

Among Mr Dickerson's favourite places is Covehithe near Southwold, painted here Picture: NIGEL DICKERSON

Suffolk village set to benefit from more ‘reliable’ electrical supply

UK Power Networks will be installing new equipment in Laxfield in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran crowned most listened to artist

Ed Sheeran has topped a list of most played artists in 2019 Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

Labour call on BBC to stop cuts to local reporting

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed police called to argument involving BB gun

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

See your favourite views of Suffolk

Orford Lighthouser. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack
Drive 24