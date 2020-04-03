E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First-time Suffolk Punch mum gives birth

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 April 2020

New mum Peggy and her first foal Amy Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

New mum Peggy and her first foal Amy Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

A Suffolk Punch mare has given birth to her first foal, the sixth of the endangered native breed to be born this year.

Amy is Peggy's first foal Picture: ASHLEY PICKERINGAmy is Peggy's first foal Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Horkesley Park Peggy gave birth on April 1 to a filly, Laburnum Amy, at Laburnum Farm in Bromewswell.

The birth was also a first for Peggy and Amy’s owner Danielle Lawrence who was more used to rearing light horses.

It was through her work with another well-known Suffolk Punch family, The Flemings, that Miss Lawrence got to know the breed and fell in love with them.

“I went to help them out,” said Miss Lawrence.

Amy is one of the first foal's to be born this year Picture: ASHLEY PICKERINGAmy is one of the first foal's to be born this year Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

“I already loved the breed but had never been involved with them.”

From there Miss Lawrence was offered Peggy to look after with the view to breed her in the future. It wasn’t without its difficulties.

“She eventually took last year,” said Miss Lawrence.

“I was excited and even more so that the foal was a filly.”

Fortunately, the pregnancy was without problems and Amy arrived safely and is now making good progress.

“Amy has been out in the field every day now for a few days,” said Miss Lawrence.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: WATCH as Suffolk Punch foal takes her first steps into the world

Miss Lawrence had been hopeful that she would be able to show off her new arrival at a show this year.

Unfortunately, nearly all the opportunities to show off Amy, including the Suffolk Show, have now been cancelled by the coronavirus.

“We are still hoping to get to the foal show in September,” said Miss Lawrence.

Every Suffolk Punch foal birth is considered important to the survival of the breed .

Suffolk Punch numbers have declined since the First World War as the need of heavy horses lessened following mechanisation.

Last year there were 34 Suffolk punch foals born across the world and hopes are high that a similar amount of foals will be born this year.

So far six foals have been born worldwide with Big Stig, from Rede Hall Farm, near Bury St Edmunds, the first arrival of the year.

For Miss Lawrence it’s the behaviour of the breed that makes it such an attractive horse to look after and breed.

“They are fascinating and gorgeous,” said Miss Lawrence.

“My Suffolk is like a big bear. “She is soft as anything and I have the kids out in the field with her.

“A gentle giant.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

More than 650 people die from coronavirus in one day, national figures confirm

A record number of coronavirus deaths has been recorded in one day in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Factory staff have redundancies brought forward over coronavirus

Delphi Diesel Systems in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Imitation machine gun and flick knives seized after beach incident

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recovered this machine gun in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

Tributes to Nick Ridley – Suffolk hospice founder and community leader

Former Babergh council leader and hospice founder Nick Ridley. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24