Lady Caroline Cranbrook has been campaigning on countryside and food production issues for many years and is President of the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Su Anderson

Queen Elizabeth II's love of the countryside and knowledge of country life was central to protecting and fostering a love of rural Britain, leading campaigner Lady Caroline Cranbrook has said.

Lady Cranbrook, who lives near Saxmundham, was once described by King Charles III as "the doughtiest fighter for good sense in agriculture" when he was Prince of Wales.

She said the late Queen's knowledge of all aspects of country life was central to the way she lived - and this showed at a reception she held at Windsor Castle in 2010 for people representing rural organisations.

Lady Cranbrook said: "In 2010 she gave a wonderful, inspired party for Rural Communities at Windsor Castle. I was privileged to receive an invitation, as was David Barker.

"The range of guests was extraordinary – from lighthouse keepers, farmers, smallholders to the large rural organisations – and supermarkets.

"She must have issued a three-line whip to her members of her family, since most of them were there and all engaged in lively conversation with her guests. It was a wonderful party!"

Lady Cranbrook said the Queen's love of racing and knowledge of racehorses was well known - but she was an expert in almost every other branch of country life as well.

She said The Queen had been able to guide dogs to an exact spot from a long distance - and was very knowledgeable about the bloodlines of cattle, especially those on her estates.

She said: "Her expertise in just about everything was unrivalled, she really was the mother of the nation."

What was also important was that this knowledge and expertise had been passed down to other members of the family and Lady Cranbrook was confident that would continue to be the case.

She said: "King Charles has been very supportive and he is very interested in all areas of rural life. He is a real champion and I am sure that will continue."

Lady Cranbrook is an Hon Vice President of the Country Land and Business Association and was one founders, and remains President of, the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival which is due to take place at Snape Maltings on September 24/25.