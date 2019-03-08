E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bakery and cafe opens in former tanning shop to 'bring tradition' back to town

PUBLISHED: 18:59 16 September 2019

Arti, right, and Mash Odedra in their new venture, the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arti, right, and Mash Odedra in their new venture, the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

The owners of a new space which combines a cafe, coffee shop and bakery are offering a traditional eatery after noticing similar outlets have "become a bit lost" in the town.

The Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lake Avenue Bake & Bites in Bury St Edmunds is a new independent business which is being spearheaded by 'foodie fans' Arti Odedra and her husband Mash, who also own the Premier post office and convenience store next door.

The new eatery which opened its doors in Lake Avenue on Tuesday, September 10 in replace of a tanning shop, sells fresh bread, coffee, and food - with all of its produce coming from local suppliers and being prepared on site.

Mash Odedra, 38, who lives in the town with his wife and their two children, said: "The building became vacant in October 2018 and the council asked us if we wanted to take it on.

"We asked the community what they would like to see and everyone suggested either a bakery, cafe or coffee shop so we have combined all three."

The Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Originally from Leicester, Mash now looks after the post office and store next door while his wife Arti, 35, takes on the challenge of running the new eatery.

Arti said: "We were selling hot sausage rolls and sandwiches next door in a very limited space and hot drinks. We could just see that it could grow so much further but we just didn't have the space for it to grow in the shop."

"We hope that we can succeed with having a good presence in the community and just keeping everything fresh and appetizing so we can get repeat customers through the doors."

Every day they have fresh deliveries of breads, pies and pastries and their cakes come from a local lady in the town.

Hot jacket potato in the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHot jacket potato in the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mash added: "We are both foodies, we love eating out and we have a keen interest in selling fresh food for the local community.

"We know there is a big market, as people can't live without food and we are in a really central location which is perfect for those who don't drive or can't get around easily."

"The traditional feel of a bakers and cafe combined seems to be a bit lost in Bury, but we are hopeful that we can bring this back to the town."

Bake & Bites will be open six days a week, from 7am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 3.30pm on Saturdays.

Hot sausage rolls in the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHot sausage rolls in the Lake Avenue Bake & Bites café, coffee shop and bakery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It offers traditional English breakfasts, big bites, sandwiches to take-away, jacket potatoes, wraps, soft drink, coffees and more.

They are also employing five members of staff who will help Arti prepare the food and serve the customers.

