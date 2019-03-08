Drone spotted flying ‘dangerously’ close to house

This is the drone that was used during the two incidents in the Lakenheath area. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A drone pilot is being sought by police after it was spotted flying over homes in the Lakenheath area.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, March 19 by a member of the public who reported that the drone was being flown over his garden and adjacent properties in Quayside Court.

It is being linked to another incident that took place on Saturday, March 2 when a neighbour reported a drone was flying over the Mayday Farm area of the town.

The victim claims the drone flew so close to their property it struck their window.

Enquiries are on-going to locate the owner but anyone who has knowledge of the incident or who knows who the owner is should contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/16032/19 or you can provide an online update via the force website.

Alternatively people with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.