Lucky families scoop £30,000 each in People’s Lottery prize

Pamela Lynch opens her prize outside her home. Picture: PHILIP REESON PHILIP-REESON 07710453418

There were celebrations aplenty in Beck Row this weekend, as four neighbours celebrated winning a whopping £30,000 each in the People’s Lottery.

Roxanne Wishart and Carl Kent celebrate their big win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON Roxanne Wishart and Carl Kent celebrate their big win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON

The lucky residents from Lamble Close are popping champaign corks after scooping the big prize.

Joan Toplis, aged 84, a retired factory worker, could not believe it when she found out how much she had won.

She said: “It was such a huge surprise. I thought it might be more than £10, but I never imagined it would be this much.

“I was so happy I was dancing around – it was like having a party in my house! I’m so pleased for the other winners too, they’re both lovely and very friendly so I’m chuffed for them.”

Joan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON Joan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON

Joan has four children and 14 grandchildren, so she has a lot of people to treat with the win.

“All of the children will definitely be getting something,” she said. “That’s the easiest part to decide as I still can’t work out what to get for myself.

“I love gardening so I’ll probably get myself a new lawn. I might even hire someone to cut it.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier presented the lucky winners with their cheques.

He said: “It’s been a lovely day handing out prizes in Lamble Close.

“It was great to see everyone’s reactions when they found out how much they had won. I hope they all enjoy spending their prize money, and it sounds like there’s going to be some happy family members too.”