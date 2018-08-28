Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lucky families scoop £30,000 each in People’s Lottery prize

PUBLISHED: 13:15 28 January 2019

Pamela Lynch opens her prize outside her home. Picture: PHILIP REESON

Pamela Lynch opens her prize outside her home. Picture: PHILIP REESON

PHILIP-REESON 07710453418

There were celebrations aplenty in Beck Row this weekend, as four neighbours celebrated winning a whopping £30,000 each in the People’s Lottery.

Roxanne Wishart and Carl Kent celebrate their big win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESONRoxanne Wishart and Carl Kent celebrate their big win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON

The lucky residents from Lamble Close are popping champaign corks after scooping the big prize.

Joan Toplis, aged 84, a retired factory worker, could not believe it when she found out how much she had won.

She said: “It was such a huge surprise. I thought it might be more than £10, but I never imagined it would be this much.

“I was so happy I was dancing around – it was like having a party in my house! I’m so pleased for the other winners too, they’re both lovely and very friendly so I’m chuffed for them.”

Joan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESONJoan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON

Joan has four children and 14 grandchildren, so she has a lot of people to treat with the win.

“All of the children will definitely be getting something,” she said. “That’s the easiest part to decide as I still can’t work out what to get for myself.

“I love gardening so I’ll probably get myself a new lawn. I might even hire someone to cut it.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier presented the lucky winners with their cheques.

He said: “It’s been a lovely day handing out prizes in Lamble Close.

“It was great to see everyone’s reactions when they found out how much they had won. I hope they all enjoy spending their prize money, and it sounds like there’s going to be some happy family members too.”

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists