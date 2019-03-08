E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Soldier who died in Normandy was based at Woodbridge, army confirms

PUBLISHED: 16:45 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 07 August 2019

Lance Corporal Darren Jones, of the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, was based at Rock Barracks. Picture: ARCHANT

Lance Corporal Darren Jones, of the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, was based at Rock Barracks. Picture: ARCHANT

A British soldier who died in Normandy, days before commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day were due to take place, was based in Woodbridge, the Army has confirmed.

It is thought that Lance Corporal Darren Jones, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, based at Rock Barracks, got into difficulty while swimming in a canal in Normandy, near Pegasus bridge in June.

The incident is thought to have happened either late on Saturday night (June 1) or early on Sunday morning (June 2) during down-time.

The Royal Engineer had been in the country as part of the team assisting in the 75th anniversary commemorations for D-Day.

An Army spokeswoman said: "It is with sadness that we must confirm the death of a service person in France.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time."

It is understood that French police were investigating the incident, but were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

