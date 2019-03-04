Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart MoD Crown Copyright

A military policeman based at Colchester is in the running for the British Army’s Apprentice of the Year award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company has been nominated for the British Army Apprentice of the Year Award Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company has been nominated for the British Army Apprentice of the Year Award Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell has been put forward for the prize for his ‘can-do attitude and excellent attainment’ as he worked through his Level 3 apprenticeship in policing while serving with the Colchester-based 156 Provost Company, 4th Regiment Royal Military Police.

LCpl Chappell, from Basingstoke, will find out whether he has won the award at a ceremony at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst on Wednesday, March 6.

The Army is one of the biggest UK employers for apprenticeships - around 14,300 soldiers are in one of its 52 apprenticeship programmes.

This week the Army is celebrating the achievements of its apprentices as part of National Apprenticeship week, which runs until Monday, March 11