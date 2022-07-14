Land donated for recreation ground and skatepark in memory of teenager

A project to build a skate park in memory of Suffolk schoolboy Ben Wragge is 'making progress' Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Archant

A proposal has been put forward to use a 33-acre land donation to provide Thurston with an ambitious recreation ground and a skatepark in memory of a popular teenager.

The land could be used to meet the needs of the Thurston Neighbourhood Development Plan, which will provide a skatepark, BMX track, play area, multi-use games area, allotments, football pitches, a dog walking area, quiet area and car parking.

The proposed site is a 33-acre plot, currently an arable field, located on the western edge of the village.

The site is available to the Ben Wragge Skate Park Charity as a gift from the landowner and is conditional only on the site being used for recreational and leisure purposes for the benefit of the Thurston community.

The proposal was presented by the Ben Wragge Skate Park Charity and Thurston Football Club at the Thurston Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, July 6.

Ben Wragge, was killed on May 1, 2016, after a homemade air rifle held by a lifelong friend accidentally discharged and hit him in the neck.

The 13-year-old was a keen skateboarder and following his death, a campaign was launched to build a Thurston skatepark in his memory.

Claire Wragge, Ben's mother said: "We have done it! We have secured land to build the skatepark. I never thought in a million years that all of this would be possible, but thanks to the generosity of beautiful people, it is happening!"

The Thurston Neighbourhood Development Plan was adopted by Mid Suffolk District Council in 2019 after a local referendum showed 95.8% of residents were in favour of the proposal.

Thus far, significant housing development and the demand for land have prevented the plan from going ahead.

However, it has been emphasised that the significant community funds previously needed to acquire the land can now be considered for investment in facilities on the site.

A draft plan has been drawn up, which will be subject to refinement and development in consultation with local interest groups and planners, and a planning application will be submitted.