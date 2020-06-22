E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cyclist taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after collision with Land Rover

PUBLISHED: 12:15 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 22 June 2020

A cyclist in his 20s has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a crash with a Land Rover Picture: SIMON PARKER

A cyclist in his 20s has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a Land Rover.

Police were called to the scene of the crash near Badmondisfield Hall, Wickhambrook, shortly after 10.20am Monday, June 22, alongside ambulance and fire crews.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, is believed to have suffered a broken leg.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance, a police spokeswoman said.

It is understood fire crews were called after concerns one person had become trapped as a result of the crash.

Firefighters stood down shortly before 12pm.

Police remain at the scene.

