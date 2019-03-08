Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary
PUBLISHED: 14:48 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 19 April 2019
A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision involving a Land Rover in Creeting St Mary earlier this morning.
Police were called 9.50am today to reports of a collision at the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road on the B1078.
Paramedics attended alongside an air ambulance but sadly, a man in his 40s died at the scene.
The road was closed for a short time for investigations to be carried out following the collision but has now re-opened.
Witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 97 of 19 April.
