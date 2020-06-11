Handmade mini replica Land Rover stolen from farm outbuilding

A unique miniature replica Land Rover has been stolen in a burglary at a farm near Mildenhall.

The handmade children’s model is fully working and has a Briggs & Stratton engine, working lights, indicators and windscreen wipers.

The burglary happened at around 10.40pm on Tuesday, June 9 at a farm in Holywell Row village.

The residents heard a banging noise and went outside to investigate to find a door to an outbuilding was open.

The outbuilding had been broken into and the green children’s replica Land Rover had been stolen from inside.

They saw vehicle lights disappearing down the driveway.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the replica vehicle, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 31788/20.